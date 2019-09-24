St. Louis woman killed in Scott County crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was killed in a two vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri on Monday, Sept. 23.
Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said it happened at 12:54 p.m. on Interstate 55 at exit 66 in the city limits of Sikeston.
Officials said the crash involved a Freightliner and a Toyota Camry.
Teara L. Gully, 35 of St. Louis, was headed northbound and attempted to avoid the Freightliner, driven by 53-year-old Rene K. Masko of Indianapolis, when Masko was stopped in the passing lane.
Officials said Gully struck the right rear corner of the trailer.
She was pronounced dead at the scene by Scott County EMS.
Gully was wearing a safety device.
Officials said the Toyota was towed from the scene.
The Freightliner was driven from the scene.
