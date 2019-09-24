A short taste of Fall today...then summer returns by the end of the week

A few showers possible through the afternoon and evening hours, mainly in southern parts of Missouri. We will see a lot of clouds this evening and tonight. Tonight won’t be quite as cool. Clouds will take over and a few showers possible early Wednesday morning. Lows tonight will be in the lower 60s. Better shower and thunderstorms chances arrive Wednesday afternoon and evening. Scattered showers will continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures will warm back up into the upper 80s and lower 90s Friday through the weekend.