Perryville seeing steady economic benefits due to veterans wall

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Perryville is seeing more of an economic impact due to heavier traffic with visiting Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial.
Nancy Guth, Missouri's National Veterans Memorial Executive Director said they are seeing more people coming out are nearly booked for months for scheduled events.
We spoke with Perry County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Scott Sattler who said the city and county are seeing more business due to the high influx of people.
“It’s great for Perry County and Perryville because when people come here they have to get gas, shop in our stores and our restaurants,” Sattler said. “We have really great restaurants here like Mary Jane, the Foundry and Jackson Street Brew Co. for just an example of some of them.”
Guth also stated that they are seeing a lot of tour groups that bus in to see the wall on a regular basis now. She states they also visit area stores and restaurants while they are here.
Stonie’s Vice President Tyson Wibbenmeyer said he also sees more traffic nowadays because of the new wall.
"On general we get a lot of people coming up and down from the interstate, so we see a lot of new faces," Wibbenmeyer said. "Now we are hearing a lot of buzz about the wall. They are seeing signs and they are traveling. Coming through the area, they stop in here and ask us about it."
Wibbenmeyer stated that because of the influx of people, he is seeing a lot of those out-of-towners make purchases as well and feels more people will come as the veteran's facility grows.
“The future editions that they are planning on doing in that whole campus out there, I feel like it’s going to bring return visitors to the wall and watch it grow and anything else that comes along with it,” Wibbenmeyer added. “That’s going to continue to have return customers to us as well.”
Sattler said the efforts to bringing in more people to the city go far beyond just the memorial wall, however, as they have been working to provide more for the people in the city and county all over.
“We’ve been a very progressive town,” Sattler added. “We’ve worked hard on our downtown with the downtown revitalization, an all-volunteer board. We have different events and the purpose is to bring business in to help our local retail and restaurants.”
