MISSING: 61-year-old Marshall Co. man

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies say a man with “onset” memory loss is missing.
William F. Sweet, 61, was reportedly last seen at 9 p.m. on Monday in Aurora, Ky.
He may be in a 2015 white GM pickup.
Sweet is described as 6-feet, 1-inch tall, 280 pounds, with grayish hair, a mustache and a heavy build. He was wearing blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, he likes to frequent the Land Between the Lakes area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 270-527-3112.
