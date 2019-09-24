Marble Hill, Mo. man seriously injured, thrown from vehicle during crash

By Jasmine Adams | September 24, 2019 at 10:26 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 10:26 AM

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Marble Hill, Missouri man was seriously injured in a crash on Rte. JJ just three miles south of Patton.

According to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Justin D. Bollinger has driving eastbound in a 1997 Ford Truck.

Officials said Bollinger left the right side of the roadway and the vehicle overturned.

Bollinger was thrown from the truck and later taken by Air Evac to a St. Louis hospital.

Officials said he was not wearing a seat belt during the crash.

