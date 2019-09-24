Man wanted for murder in Ariz., another for sexual assault in Mich., arrested in Mt. Vernon

MT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A Colorado man and a Michigan man are in custody in the Jefferson County Justice Center after an arrest on Monday, Sept. 23 in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.
Around 7:57 a.m. officers with the Mt. Vernon Police Department responded to the Huck’s Travel Center on South 45th Street to remove two people sleeping on the property.
Police in Mt. Vernon said they learned James R Cook, 46 from Louisville, Colorado, was wanted for first degree murder in Pima County, Arizona. He was taken into custody without incident and incarcerated in the Jefferson County Justice Center with a bond of $500,000.
The second man was eventually identified as 20-year-old Anthony K Downey from Niles, Michigan. Downey was wanted on three warrants in Michigan, according to police. The warrants were criminal sexual assault – victim under 13, failing to register as a sex offender and probation violation. Downey is incarcerated in the Jefferson County Justice Center with no bond.
Police said at first Downey provided inconsistent information about his identity and date of birth to officers.
After further investigation, he was taken into custody on a charge of obstructing justice and transported to the Jefferson County Justice Center.
Fingerprints taken at the Jefferson County Justice Center were electronically delivered to the Bureau of Identification, according to police.
Those fingerprints identified the second subject Downey.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.