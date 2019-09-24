Lawsuits filed against Conagra due to exploding cooking spray cans

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - A total of 17 new lawsuits have been filed again Conagra Brands, Inc. by victims of exploding cans of cooking spray.
The incidents have led to permanent injuries of dozens of workers, children and parents.
Since May 2019, 33 lawsuits have been filed across the nation against Conagra, the manufacturer of PAM and similar cooking sprays. There has yet to be a recall of these products.
“These are more shocking examples of Conagra’s negligence putting consumers in danger. It is beyond irresponsible that Conagra continues to sell cans of household cooking spray that are susceptible to an explosion just so they can turn a profit," said J. Craig Smith of Koskoff Koskoff & Bieder. "Despite having known about these issues for months, Conagra has refused to institute a nationwide recall in order to protect consumers. It’s time for Conagra to act and recall these defective cans now.”
Cooking spray is most commonly designed as an aerosol container under pressure. Conagra switched to a new kind of can in 2011. Plaintiffs have claimed that the new design makes them prone to explosion.
“When our research showed just how dangerous the venting on the can design is, we realized it was imperative to warn the public before more needless injuries occur," said Peter J. Flowers, Founding Partner at Meyers & Flowers. “This cooking spray is so common and can be found in almost every kitchen in the U.S. We are urging home cooks and foodservice professionals to beware and to check those cans in your cabinets and pantries. We also are questioning why Conagra continues to put countless Americans and their families at risk of potentially deadly burns and injuries.”
According to Koskoff Koskoff & Bieder and Meyers & Flowers, extensive research showed that the defective and faulty design of the bottom of the cans is an extreme safety hazard to consumers.
In addition to the 17 lawsuits filed in Cook County, Ill. there are also 8 lawsuits filed naming DS Containers as the defendant.
Some example of these explosions includes, on June 17, 2019, a man burned while cooking in his home with a container of Member’s Mark cooking spray.
Cans of PAM also exploded, during the months of April, March and August, severely burning the victims and scarring them for life.
According to Koskoff Koskoff & Bieder and Meyers & Flowers, millions of these cans are still on the shelves today.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.