Ill. man crashes into ditch, flees into creek from Ky. deputies

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Ballard County Sheriff’s Department deputies said they were contacted by McCracken County officials about a drug deal on Sept. 17.
Deputies were told a deal was about to take place at the Dollar General in La Center, Ky.
Lafayett Demond Woods, 31 of Cairo, Illinois, was arrested on charges of fleeing or evading police first-degree (motor vehicle) – class d felony, fleeing or evading police first-degree (on foot) – class d felony, resisting arrest – class a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana – class b misdemeanor, trafficking in marijuana (8oz < 5lbs) second offense – class c felony, drug paraphernalia – buy/posssess – class a misdemeanor and tampering with physical evidence – class d felony.
Deputies from both departments set up surveillance on the store for several hours.
According to officials, a man matching the description they were given pulled into the parking spot where they were told he would park.
Deputies said they attempted to make contact with the man identified as Lafayett D. Woods.
Woods fled from deputies across a field in his vehicle. Deputies said he wrecked his vehicle into two ditches while fleeing.
Woods ran from deputies on foot into a creek, according to deputies.
Deputies said they were able to find and arrest Woods a short time later.
Deputies also recovered a half gallon plastic jug filled with marijuana close to the vehicle.
