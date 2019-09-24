Ill. man crashes into ditch, flees into creek from Ky. deputies

Lafayett Demond Woods, 31 of Cairo, Illinois, was arrested on charges of fleeing or evading police first-degree (motor vehicle) – class d felony, fleeing or evading police first-degree (on foot) – class d felony, resisting arrest – class a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana – class b misdemeanor, trafficking in marijuana (8oz < 5lbs) second offense – class c felony, drug paraphernalia – buy/posssess – class a misdemeanor and tampering with physical evidence – class d felony.