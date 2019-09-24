Hunters in Ill. face charges, some caught with nearly 100 doves over the legal limit

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Several hunters in Illinois have been charged according to officers with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
According to officials, Conservation Police Officer (CPO) Johnson and CPO Somers were working in Williamson County, Illinois.
They saw dove hunters and said the hunters became nervous when they pulled up.
Officers said three of four hunters began to walk very fast across a field while two others ran into the woods.
Johnson spoke with a separate hunter who did not run and noticed an over limit of doves.
Officials said Somers asked the hunter about the others who ran and the hunter said he told his two sons to run and hide.
This was because they didn’t have a license and were over the limit of doves.
Officers said at this time a 22-year-old and a 15-year-old came out of the woods.
Officers found that the group was in possession of 99 doves more than the legal limit allows.
Four hunters were found to be in possession of 78 of the doves and were not maintaining separate bags.
All the birds were seized and breasted out to be donated to a local organization that feeds the homeless, according to officers.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.