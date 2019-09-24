First Alert: A very Fall-like morning

(KFVS) - Fall began on Monday and today, it feels just like fall to start off.
Lisa Michaels says the temperatures are ranging form the upper 40s to upper 50s!
Today will be a pleasant day with sunny skies, comfortable dew points, and high temps in the low 80s.
These nice conditions won’t last for long though.
Clouds increase during the afternoon and will stick around through tomorrow.
Isolated rain can’t be ruled out early tomorrow morning, but rain and storms are more likely during the afternoon and early evening on Wednesday ahead of our next front.
Light activity may linger into Thursday morning especially in western Kentucky and Tennessee.
Starting Thursday, dew points will increase allowing muggy conditions to be back in the Heartland.
Temperatures will also be on the rise back into the upper 80s and low 90s by the beginning of next week.
