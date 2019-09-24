Drop of blood leads to burglary arrest for Paducah, Ky. man

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A drop of blood lands a Paducah, Kentucky man in jail on burglary charges.
According to police, officers responded to an alarm sounding from a business on North H.C. Mathis Drive at 4:22 a.m. on July 21, 2017.
When officers arrived, they found that the front door to the business had been broken out and several items were taken.
Officers found several blood drops on the floor of the business, The blood was swabbed and sent for testing.
Kentucky State Police crime laboratory connected the blood to Thomas Bronnenberg, 52, of Paducah, Ky.
Bronnenberg was already at the McCracken County Jail from a previous burglary charge. Bronnenberg was charged with third-degree burglary in the 2017 case.
