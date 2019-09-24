City of Smithland awarded $85K for pavement improvements

SMITHLAND, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Smithland has been awarded $85,000 in discretionary funds for resurfacing repairs to three streets.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the funds are for repairs on Mill St., Level St. and Sams St.
KYTC said these roads provide access to more than 30 homes and nine businesses.
The funds for the road repairs will reportedly go towards addressing existing existing surface cracks, potholes, raveling, and base failures.
Smithland Mayor Bill Hesser reportedly said the roads to receive repairs are the most critical in the city.
“On behalf of the citizens of Smithland, I thank Governor Bevin and the Transportation Cabinet for the opportunity to apply for these additional monies,” said Mayor Hesser. “Many of our streets are in dire need of repairs due to the lack of funds on an annual basis. We will now be able to address some of these issues adequately."
Cities can apply for the discretionary funds through the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid.
According to KYTC, their staff will assess the most critical needs for the roads and streets such as safety, economic impact and traffic volume.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.