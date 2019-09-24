CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Suspect breaks car window to steal purse

Police are hoping to identify the suspect (Source: Video provided to Clarksville Police Dpt)
By Jasmine Adams | September 24, 2019 at 10:54 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 10:56 AM

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - Police in Clarksville, Tennessee are searching for a suspect they said stole a purse from a vehicle.

Police said this is one of several burglaries over the weekend in the Bellshire Subdivision.

This is off the Highway 76 connector.

A burglary was caught on video and shows a suspect using what appears to be a brick or piece of concrete to break the window to a vehicle.

The suspect then takes a purse from the vehicle.

Officials said there have been several videos of the incident pieced together.

From these videos, police said it appears the suspect checked out the vehicles earlier and returned later to smash the window to get access to the purse.

Police said anyone with information can contact Detective Beaubien, 931-648-0656, ext. 5145 or the Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

