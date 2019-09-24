CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Suspect breaks car window to steal purse

There were at least four vehicle burglaries over the weekend in the Bellshire subdvision, off of the Hwy 76 Connector. In one of the burglaries a suspect broke a window out to steal a purse from a vehicle. There have been a couple of videos pieced together and it appears the suspect checked out the vehicles earlier and returned later to smash the window to get access to the purse. We are aware there is not a clear facial image, but he is wearing a hoodie which someone may recognize the emblem. Anyone with information can contact Detective Beaubien, 931-648-0656, ext. 5145 or the Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591