Carbondale teachers file intent to strike

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Education Association (CEA) filed an intention to strike notice with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board (IELRB) on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
CEA is the union representing 136 teachers, social workers and other licensed professionals in Carbondale District 95.
The notice allows CEA members to legally strike on Friday, Oct. 4.
According to CEA, contract bargaining began in March and their current contract expired on July 31.
CEA said the issues which need to be addressed at the bargaining table are student safety and competitive salary.
Board President John Major stated the Board and the CEA bargaining team are tangled in a few disagreements including teacher raises.
According to CEA, the next mediation session with the Carbondale School District Board of Education is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 3 at 4:30 p.m.
District 95 serves 1,536 students.
