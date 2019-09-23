Woman arrested on traffic, drug charges in Ballard Co., Ky.

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies with the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department said they stopped a vehicle on September 23 just after midnight.
Jodi Overby was arrested and charged with the following:
- Rear License not Illuminated
- No Registration Plates
- Failure of Non-owner to Maintain Req. Insurance 1st Off.
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Off. (Methamphetamine)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Deputies said they saw a white Chrysler 300 headed east on Hwy 60 in Kevil.
The vehicle had no rear license illumination and appeared by the sticker to be expired.
Deputies said when they stopped the vehicle, the driver, Jodi Overby, did not have insurance and that the tags were expired since June.
Deputies said they found a suspected marijuana “roach” in the vehicle as well.
During the search of Overby, a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine was found, along with several items of paraphernalia, including cut straws with residue in them.
