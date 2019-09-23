We will get a taste of Fall temperatures tonight...but they won’t last long

More comfortable air is continuing to sink farther south. This will make for a very pleasant night and really nice wake up temperatures tomorrow. Lows tonight will be in the 50s. Under mostly sunny skies on Tuesday, the 50s won’t hang around for long. We will warm quickly and be back into the 80s by the afternoon hours in most areas. Tuesday will likely be the coolest day of the week for many areas. Scattered rain and thunderstorm chances arrive Wednesday into Thursday. More high temperatures in the 90s possible by the weekend.