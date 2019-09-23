Union City H.S. color guard takes 1st place

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Union City High School marching band brought home first place from its first contest of the season.
UC’s color guard took first place in its division and overall in the competition at South Gibson High School in Medina on Saturday evening.
The Golden Tornadoes had a second-place showing in the drum major category and were third in the percussion.
Overall, competing in Class 5A, Union City placed fourth among 15 bands, according to Director Jason Deem.
“I thought it was great for our first competition,” he said. “I was proud of the kids and we’re certainly going to get better.”
Union City will compete at the Festival of Champions at Roy Stewart Stadium on the campus of Murray State University on Saturday, Sept. 28. Preliminaries are set to start at 12:30 p.m.
Contests at Huntington on Oct. 5, at Band of America Super Regional in St. Louis on Oct. 18-19 and at Mid-South Marching Contest at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville on Oct. 26 will follow before the band wraps up its marching season in Murfreesboro on Nov. 2 at the Contest of Champions.
