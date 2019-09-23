House fire spreads to 2 nearby homes in West Frankfort, Ill.

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - A house fire on E Lindell Street broke out on Monday morning, Sept. 23. in West Frankfort, Illinois.
According to a social media post by the Zeigler Fire Department their fire trucks were headed to the city around 4:30 a.m.
The fire that spread to two nearby homes.
Officials with the Williamson County Fire Protection District said they were also called to provide mutual aid to West Frankfort.
Officials and emergency personnel from Benton, Johnston City, Carterville, Marion, West City, Herrin and an air unit were all called out to the scene.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.