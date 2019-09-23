Southern 7 urges citizens to get a flu shot this flu season

(KFVS) - Southern 7 is urging citizens to get a flu shot this flu season to help protect against the illness.
Influenza, or the flu, is a viral infection that attacks your respiratory system and can sometimes be deadly.
According to Southern 7 Health Department, everyone 6 months of age or older should get a flu vaccine every season with rare exceptions.
Vaccination to prevent the flu is important for people who are considered high risk to develop serious flu complications. This includes people with asthma and congestive heart failure.
While side-effects are uncommon, you should let a medical professional know if you have a history of allergy or severe reaction to flu vaccination.
The flu vaccine can have some mild side effects, but cannot give you the flu. Fever, muscle pain and discomfort or weakness are rare, but should only last one to two days.
To schedule your flu vaccine, or to ask any questions about this year’s flu vaccine, contact your local Southern 7 Health Department or call 618-634-2297.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.