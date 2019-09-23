Scott City Interchange opened to traffic

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott City Interchange is open to traffic.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, it opened on Monday, September 23, along with Route PP to the east and west of the interchange.
We talked to residents in September 2018 who were eager for the interchange to be finished.
Crews are still working in the area.
The Department said New Route 61 on the west side of the interchange will stay closed until the tie into existing Route 61 is finished in a few weeks. The east outer road will stay closed as the contractor finishes what’s left on the outer road.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.