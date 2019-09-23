Regional disaster conference scheduled for October in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The 9th annual regional disaster conference will be on Wednesday, October 16.
The Shawnee Preparedness and Response Coalition will hold “Weathering the Storm," which plans to bring together nearly 250 professionals from across southern Illinois to learn about disaster preparedness and response.
It will be held at The Pavilion in Marion.
Conference attendees come from different areas, including emergency management, public health, emergency medical services, hospitals and other health care providers, law enforcement, fire protection, non-profits, service providers and others.
The keynote speaker for the event will be Esther Blythe Wallace, speaking about human trafficking from a personal perspective.
Other sessions will cover topics like active shooter, disaster communications, earthquake preparedness, flood response, continuity planning, infectious disease response, air medical resources, disability integration and many more.
Vendors will also be set up throughout the day.
General registration for the conference is open until Oct. 5. It is $40 per person and includes breakfast and lunch. You can click here to register.
After Oct. 5, or at the door, registration increases to $50 per person.
