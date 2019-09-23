RAM Brings Free Dental, Vision and Medical Care to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Remote Area Medical is coming to Cape Girardeau.
RAM will be in Cape Girardeau on September 29-30, 2019.
Services available at the RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, and general medical exams. All RAM services are free and no ID is required.
The clinic will be held at Shawnee Center located at 835 S. West End Boulevard, Cape Girardeau. The clinic parking lot is currently scheduled to open no later than 12 a.m. midnight on Sunday, September 29. Ticket distribution typically begins at 3 a.m., and patients will be seen in numerical order according to their ticket number when clinic doors open at 6 a.m.
This process will repeat on Monday, September 30.
In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, ticketing may occur earlier than 3 a.m.
RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible.
For more information about RAM’s mobile clinics, or to volunteer, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.
