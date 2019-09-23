Rain this Morning

Happy First Day of Fall,
A cold front will be making its way through the Heartland at the start of today allowing rain and mostly cloudy skies to stay around for the first half of today. Later this afternoon, clouds will clear out and it will feel cooler and more comfortable. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
A taste of fall will be with us for a few days. Temperatures will warm up back into the upper 80s by mid week ahead of the arrival of another front. Rain and storms will be back into the forecast by Wednesday.
It looks like the 90s will return next weekend.
-Lisa
