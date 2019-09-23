Public urged to ‘stop track tragedies’ during Rail Safety Week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Operation Lifesaver and Operation Lifesaver Canada are joining forces this week to observe Rail Safety Week in North America.
The campaign is called #STOPTrackTragedies.
In Missouri each year, around 45 people are reportedly killed or injured in grade crossing and trespassing incidents.
Police will be stationed at railroad grade crossing and trespassing incident locations to hand out safety materials on Tuesday, September 24. Poplar Bluff police will be at Vine Street and Pine Street crossings.
Police will be at the Operation Lifesaver Booth at Iron Horse Festival in Poplar Bluff on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Mo-Ark Railroad Museum 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. promoting bike safety at railroad crossings.
Missouri Operation Lifesaver is a nonprofit public safety education and awareness organization dedicated to reducing collisions.
