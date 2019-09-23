Police: 2 juveniles charged after bringing weapon onto school property

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Murray, Kentucky said two juveniles are facing charges following an incident involving a weapon on Thursday, Sept. 12.
Police said they were made aware that a juvenile might have a firearm while on school property earlier in the week.
After police received information from detectives, police said they began to investigate.
The investigation led to charges of receiving stolen property (firearm) a class D felony, and unlawful possession of a weapon on school property, also a class D felony for both juveniles.
As they investigated, detectives said they spoke with several subjects to narrow down the two juveniles that were involved.
Detectives said one juvenile stole a firearm from a residence of a relative in Graves County, Ky.
The juvenile left that firearm in a vehicle parked on campus at Murray High School.
Detectives said later that afternoon the juvenile with the firearm gave it to a friend to sell.
Police in Murray said there was no danger to students during school and the firearm was never brought into the school building.
Police also said if a firearm or any type of illegal weapon is brought onto a school campus the individual will be charged to the fullest extent of the law.
