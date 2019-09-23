Nearly $5M granted to increase substance use disorder treatments in Illinois

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services received a federal grant to help fight the opioid epidemic by increasing substance use disorder treatment and recovery services under Medicaid.
The $4,559,743 was awarded to the Department from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
“We are facing one of the worst drug epidemics in our history,” said Senator Dick Durbin. “This critical federal investment will help those on the frontlines battling opioid addiction and overdose in Illinois’ communities. Senator Duckworth and I will continue fighting for this important funding.”
“The opioid epidemic has taken far too many lives, and resolving this crisis requires a comprehensive effort from officials at every level of government and from local organizations,” Senator Tammy Duckworth said. “I will continue working with Senator Durbin to ensure those treating and preventing opioid addiction have the resources and federal funding they need to serve their communities.”
The grants are intended to increase the capacity of Medicaid providers to deliver SUD treatment or recovery services through an ongoing assessment of the SUD treatment needs of the state; recruitment, training and technical assistance for Medicaid providers that offer SUD treatment or recovery services and improved reimbursements for and expansion of the number or treatment capacity of Medicaid providers.
