Man dies following crash in Pope Co., Ill.
(Source: KFVS)
By James Long | September 22, 2019 at 10:53 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 10:53 PM

POPE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An Elizabethtown, Illinois man has died from his injuries following a crash in Pope County on Sunday morning, September 22.

It happened on Route 34 north of Herod, Ill. around 10:25 a.m.

According to the Illinois State Police preliminary investigation, the 79-year-old driver was traveling on Rte. 34 and crossed the center line. The vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

The driver was extricated from the Ford pickup truck and flown to a regional hospital. He later died from his injuries.

He was wearing a seatbelt and the airbag was deployed.

