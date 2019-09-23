Man dies following crash in Pope Co., Ill.

POPE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An Elizabethtown, Illinois man has died from his injuries following a crash in Pope County on Sunday morning, September 22.
It happened on Route 34 north of Herod, Ill. around 10:25 a.m.
According to the Illinois State Police preliminary investigation, the 79-year-old driver was traveling on Rte. 34 and crossed the center line. The vehicle left the road and hit a tree.
The driver was extricated from the Ford pickup truck and flown to a regional hospital. He later died from his injuries.
He was wearing a seatbelt and the airbag was deployed.
