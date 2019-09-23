Home a total loss after fire in Fredericktown, Mo.

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Fredericktown Fire Department responded to a house fire in Fredericktown, Missouri on Sunday, September 22 around noon.
According to the fire department, it happened in the 800 block of North Mine La Motte.
The Cherokee Pass Fire Department assisted with the fire.
The home is considered a total loss. There were no reported injuries.
The department used a new master stream device to battle the fire.
The Madison County Ambulance District responded as well.
