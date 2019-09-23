Home a total loss after fire in Fredericktown, Mo.

Home a total loss after fire in Fredericktown, Mo.
(Source: Fredericktown Fire Department, Facebook)
By James Long | September 22, 2019 at 7:31 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 7:31 PM

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Fredericktown Fire Department responded to a house fire in Fredericktown, Missouri on Sunday, September 22 around noon.

According to the fire department, it happened in the 800 block of North Mine La Motte.

The Cherokee Pass Fire Department assisted with the fire.

The home is considered a total loss. There were no reported injuries.

The department used a new master stream device to battle the fire.

(Source: Fredericktown Fire Department)
(Source: Fredericktown Fire Department) (Source: Fredericktown Fire Department)

The Madison County Ambulance District responded as well.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.