Grant money awarded for utility assistance in southern Illinois in October

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Households in some southern Illinois counties will receive energy assistance through grant money from the Illinois Department Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
The program is through Western Egyptian Economic Opportunity Council and assists households in Jackson, Perry, Randolph and Monroe Counties whose household income is 150 percent of the federal poverty level.
Benefits of eligible participants will be paid directly to the household’s appropriate utility provider or fuel source vendor such as electric, natural gas, propane, oil and wood.
The program’s income guidelines include:
You can click here for more information or call 618-443-5231.
Starting Oct. 1, those 60 years old or older or those with a disability may choose to apply for a home heating benefit through the LIHEAP.
On Nov. 1, households with a child under the age of six or any household that is disconnected or threatened with disconnection from their utility source may also apply.
Open enrollment for all income eligible households will start on Dec. 1.
Energy assistance applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis through May 31, 2020 or until they use all the money, whichever comes first. Applications for the Percentage of Income Payment Plan program will also be taken for eligible Ameren Illinois customers based on county and funding availability.
PIPP applications will be taken through December 31 or until the money is gone.
You can get an energy assistance application by going to the outreach office in your county. No appointments will be given with the exception of Monroe County.
Applicants must submit social security cards for everyone in the household, current gas and electric bills, total household income 30 days before and include the date of application, and proof that their household received TANF, SNAP or Medicaid assistance.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.