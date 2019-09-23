GM Strike impacts body shop repairs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the GM Strike enters its second week, local body shops and car dealers are starting to feel the impact.
“The trickle-down effect. It affects everyone,” said Marvin Clyburn, director of the Ford Groves Body Shop in Cape Girardeau.
He said he needs GM parts to fix a few vehicles right now.
“When you order parts, they’re available, they’re just not in stock through the strike,” said Clyburn.
He said in a situation like this, he turns to used or aftermarket parts, but those options aren’t always the best.
According to Clyburn, wholesale suppliers might run into issues too. The website, www.gmpartsdirect.com states, “Due to the UAW GM strike, there is a delay receiving parts for all GM dealers across the United States. Your order may experience a longer processing time.”
“If your car’s down and you can’t get the parts for it, that’s when it becomes a little frustrating,” said Clyburn.
The strike doesn’t only impact body shops. A local car dealer said GM’s on a strict priority system, sending parts needed for safety and recall purposes first, but he’s at the mercy of GM. Another dealer said right now, there are no major recalls.
“If you can get by driving it the way it is now, I’d probably recommend doing that till your parts are readily available,” said Clyburn.
Either way, he said he’s not worried at the moment.
“Been through it before. It’ll come around. They’ll reach an agreement. It may get worse before it gets better, but they’ll eventually get it corrected,” he said.
