The first evening of Fall.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Evening Heartland. Welcome to fall. We officially entered the fall season early this morning and right on cue, a cold front moved in. We are enjoyed cooler temperatures with mostly sunny skies this afternoon thanks to this front. Temperatures are still running above average but compared to what we have been seeing, it feels nice. This evening temperatures will begin to fall off rapidly after sunset. Lows by morning will range from near 50 far north to the upper 50s south.