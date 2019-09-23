The first evening of Fall.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Evening Heartland. Welcome to fall. We officially entered the fall season early this morning and right on cue, a cold front moved in. We are enjoyed cooler temperatures with mostly sunny skies this afternoon thanks to this front. Temperatures are still running above average but compared to what we have been seeing, it feels nice. This evening temperatures will begin to fall off rapidly after sunset. Lows by morning will range from near 50 far north to the upper 50s south.
Tuesday looks to start off sunny with a few clouds moving in during the day. Highs will reach the lower 80s.
The cooler weather will not hang around long. After a couple of days with isolated showers and storms Wednesday into Thursday, the heat will build back into the area this weekend. Lower 90s will be likely across much of the area for the last day of September and First day of October.
