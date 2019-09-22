First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

It’s been a hot, dry September thus far, but a cold front will be moving through the area bringing a little bit of relief from the heat and the dryness. A large area of rain and embedded thunderstorms to our northwest is beginning to push into our northwestern counties this evening, and will move slowly across the Heartland overnight. Unfortunately, rain is expected to decrease with this system and become lighter and more scattered with time…so that overall amounts are expected to be pretty light…and some areas may get little or even no rainfall. A few showers may be lingering in southeastern counties Monday morning…but eventually we should clear out and become dry and sunny. With drier and cooler air blowing in from the northwest…..Monday will be much more like early fall, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Monday night will be clear and cool, with lows in the 50s.