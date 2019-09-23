Firearm stolen from glass case at Ky. gun show

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to Trader’s Mall on Benton Road on Sept. 14.
Deputies said they responded in reference to a stolen firearm.
Officials said they learned that a private fun collector was participating in a gun show with several firearms on display.
There were several firearms on display inside of a glass case during the show.
On the morning on Sept. 14, officials said they believe the firearm was taken from the case by a person while the collector was distracted.
Deputies described the firearm as a Colt Mustang .380 caliber handgun.
Detectives said they are are following up on leads in this case but ask that anyone with information in this theft to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms at 270-444-5380, or your local law enforcement agency.
The public can also submit tips to Crimestoppers at 270-444-TELL.
