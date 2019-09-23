Drivers asked to share the road this harvest season

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety is reminding drivers to be on the lookout for slow-moving farm vehicles.
According to the Coalition, the most common collisions happen when an approaching driver hits a farm vehicle from behind, or when a passing driver hits a farm vehicle that is trying to make a wide left turn.
It recommends these simple tips when driving around slow-moving farm machinery:
- Be mindful that it’s harvest season and keep an eye out for machinery
- Be patient and remember that farmers are just doing their jobs
- Loads on farm vehicles may be wider than other vehicles, which present unique conditions for other drivers
- Always pass on the left and only when you have clear sight distance
- Always wear your seat belt. It’s your best defense in any traffic crash
- Keep your full attention on the road and put your cell phone down
The Coalition says non-farm drivers may not immediately recognize farm equipment on roads or be aware of hazards. Lighting and reflector locations on tractors, combines and other farm equipment are different from other motor vehicles. Loads on farm vehicles may be wider than other vehicles, which present special hazards for other drivers when left, right, rear and front projections are not easily recognizable.
