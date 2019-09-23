Driver killed after hitting tree in crash in Pope County, Ill.

Herod, Ill. (KFVS) - A 79-year-old driver succumbed to his injuries following a crash near Herod, Illinois.
According to Illinois State Police officials, on Sept. 22 Roger L. Lane of Elizabethtown was heading south on Route 34 just north of Herod, Illinois in a 2010 Ford Pickup.
Around 10:25 a.m., Lane crossed the center line, left the road and hit a tree, according to state police.
He was removed from the vehicle and flown to an out of state hospital.
State police said Lane succumbed to his injuries later that evening and passed away at the hospital.
State police said Lane was wearing his seat belt and an air bag was deployed during the crash.
They site the cause for the crash as the medical/physical condition of the driver.
