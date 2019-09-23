2 in custody after pursuit from southern Illinois into Kentucky

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman were booked into the McCracken County, Kentucky Jail following a pursuit from Illinois into Kentucky.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were notified by the Brookport, Illinois Police Department about a Dodge Ram fleeing officers on Saturday, September 21.
The driver of the truck, Roger Cummins, 52, of Harrisburg, Illinois was entering McCracken County, Ky. via the Brookport Bridge at a high rate of speed.
Deputies were able to successfully deflate the front tire of Cummins’ truck as he turned into Coleman Road.
Cummins’ made his way onto the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 while continuing to flee from deputies.
Cummins exited the interstate on the right shoulder, down an embankment, and overturned into the ditch.
Once in custody, it was learned by deputies that Cummins was under the influence.
A passenger in the truck, Kimberly Towns, 42, of Ozark, Illinois was found to have active arrest warrants from Kentucky and Illinois.
Cummins faces charges of speeding, reckless driving, no tail lights, driving on a suspended license, no registered plates, DUI, fleeing/evading, wanton endangerment and hindering apprehension. Towns had a warrant for failure to appear and fugitive from justice.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.