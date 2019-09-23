Century-old Sikeston American Legion hosts 75th Cotton Carnival

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s a special year for both the Cotton Carnival festival and the Sikeston American Legion Post 114.
The American Legion is celebrating 100 years and is host to the 75th Cotton Carnival.
The kick off to the carnival starts on Tuesday with plenty of rides, food and fun for everyone.
"It's a great time for the family to come out and there's a pretty good effort that goes in to putting this together," American Legion Post 114 Commander Jim Walton said.
Walton said it's great that the American Legion is a century old and can once again be part of putting on a great event for Sikeston and the surrounding communities.
"Whenever you become an officer in this post, you have a legacy to live up to," Walton said. "You have a legacy to live up to, not only to the post but the community. People look forward to this. It's probably the second biggest event for Sikeston."
He said that they are thankful for all the support over the many years to be able to be here and help give back to the community. That even includes people that physically help there at the fair.
"We depend on the community for support," Walton conveyed. "In our fish trailer here, there will be people that aren't legion members. They're working and helping us to do this because they know the good that comes about from the money that we raise on this."
Walton also said while their organization has proudly been apart of this community, there are many other posts that unfortunately couldn't survive this long.
“There’s a lot of posts that are dying today,” Walton informed. “A couple of things are happening. The WWII vets are basically very limited now and we are losing those guys every day. I’m a Vietnam-era vet and there are fewer and fewer of us everyday.”
That's why Walton said he is so thankful for the support from the people, businesses and everyone that works together to bring a great carnival to the area every year.
"You find that type of spirit all through Sikeston," Walton said. "People work together, they want to have a great community and they want things to be a class act and anything that goes on in this town."
The American Legion will be a food vendor serving their famous fish as well as other tasty items. They will also be joined by the Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary who will be serving food as well.
In addition to the carnival, the American Legion will also host the Cotton Carnival Parade on Saturday.
“I think it’s probably the second largest parade in Missouri,” Walton said. “Now people say it’s the third largest but I believe it’s probably the second largest in Missouri. Last year, I think it almost lasted three hours. It was a long parade.”
For a list of the Cotton Carnival events and to find out other information, you can visit there website here.
