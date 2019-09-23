Carbondale city leaders to consider recreational marijuana

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Tuesday night, September 24, at the city council meeting, Carbondale city leaders will be talking about recreational marijuana.
It becomes legal in the state of Illinois on January 1, and now cities are discussing how to handle it.
Leaders will also consider a resolution to permit alcohol consumption in a defined area for the Hallween event.
Heartland News be at Tuesday’s Carbondale city council meeting, stay with us for updates.
