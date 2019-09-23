Bevin, Beshear to attend forum in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two candidates in the Kentucky governor’s race will participate in a forum on Friday, October 4.
Governor Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear will be at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership luncheon at 11:30 a.m.
It will be at the Julian Carroll Convention Center. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the program will be held between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
It costs $20 to attend.
Attendees who are not a Chamber Power Card holder should make reservations by noon on Tuesday, Oct. 1 online by clicking here or emailing info@paducahchamber.org or calling the Chamber at 443-1746.
Those attending the forum are asked to follow these guidelines:
- No campaign banners, brochures, buttons, pens or other campaign materials or promotion activities will be permitted by attendees
- Supporters must be respectful and courteous. No unruly behavior will be allowed. Those who do not follow these rules will be asked to leave
- The audience will be asked to remain silent during the forum and refrain from responding to any candidate’s answers or comments
The two candidates will answer questions from a panel.
Gov. Bevin is the Republican candidate and currently serving as the 62nd Governor of Kentucky.
Beshear is serving as the 50th Attorney General of Kentucky and is the Democratic nominee for Governor.
