Mayfield, Ky. man with burglary tools arrested on theft and drug charges

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield, Kentucky man has been arrested after a rash of thefts from vehicles.
Mayfield police obtained a search warrant for a room at the Budget inn rented to William Powers, 40, of Mayfield, Ky.
Police had video evidence of Powers breaking into vehicles.
During the search, police found numerous stolen items including a stereo, power tools, purses, computers, counterfeit money and drug paraphernalia.
Powers admitted to police that the items were stolen and confessed to several break-ins.
Powers was arrested, taken to the Graves County Jail and charged with the following.
- Theft by unlawful taking, under $500
- Possession of burglary tools
- Third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Police are attempting to identify the owners of these stolen items.
