Man found dead in vehicle at Paducah, Ky. Middle School

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was found dead in his vehicle at a Paducah area middle school on Saturday, Sept. 21.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies made a welfare check on a man in a vehicle at Lone Oak Middle School.
When deputies arrived, they found a 45-year-old male, dead in the vehicle. The coroner determined the man died of natural causes from a medical issue.
Investigators don’t believe foul play was involved and believe the man had a medical issue while driving and pulled into the parking lot.
