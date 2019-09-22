Man found dead in vehicle at Paducah, Ky. Middle School

By Kyle Hinton | September 22, 2019 at 11:25 AM CDT - Updated September 22 at 11:25 AM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was found dead in his vehicle at a Paducah area middle school on Saturday, Sept. 21.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies made a welfare check on a man in a vehicle at Lone Oak Middle School.

When deputies arrived, they found a 45-year-old male, dead in the vehicle. The coroner determined the man died of natural causes from a medical issue.

Investigators don’t believe foul play was involved and believe the man had a medical issue while driving and pulled into the parking lot.

