Man killed in motorcycle crash in Bollinger Co., Mo.
(Source: Gray Television)
By James Long | September 21, 2019 at 9:55 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 9:59 PM

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Marble Hill, Missouri man died after a motorcycle crash in Bollinger County on Saturday afternoon, September 21.

The crash happened on Highway 72, four miles west of Patton.

According to the State Highway Patrol, the 51-year-old driver lost control of the motorcycle and ran off the road.

The driver was thrown from the Suzuki Cabalcade motorcycle. He died at the scene.

The driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

