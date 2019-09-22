Man killed in motorcycle crash in Bollinger Co., Mo.

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Marble Hill, Missouri man died after a motorcycle crash in Bollinger County on Saturday afternoon, September 21.
The crash happened on Highway 72, four miles west of Patton.
According to the State Highway Patrol, the 51-year-old driver lost control of the motorcycle and ran off the road.
The driver was thrown from the Suzuki Cabalcade motorcycle. He died at the scene.
The driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. No other vehicles were involved.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.