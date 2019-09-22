1 killed, 1 injured after truck collides with motorcycle in Perry County, Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person has died after a pickup truck struck a motorcycle in Perry County, Illinois on Saturday afternoon, September 21.
The crash happened on Illinois Route 127 at Matthews Road around 4 p.m.
A preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police shows a Ford Ranger pickup truck was northbound on Route 127, just north of the intersection of Matthews Road.
A Harley Davidson motorcycle was southbound.
The pickup passed another northbound vehicle in a no-passing zone on a curve and struck the motorcycle.
The driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle.
The 67-year-old driver of the motorcycle from Ava, Ill. was airlifted to a regional hospital. The 69-year-old passenger from Ava died at the scene.
The driver of the truck was not injured and was cited for passing in a no-passing zone.
The crash is under investigation by state police.
