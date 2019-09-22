Old McKendree Chapel celebrates 200th anniversary

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Roughly 350 people came out to the Old McKendree Chapel in Jackson, Missouri to celebrate their 200th anniversary on Sunday, September 22.
McKendree Chapel was built on land donated by William Williams in the early 1800s.
On September 14, 1819, Bishop Enoch George presided over the first annual conference held in the then new McKendree Chapel.
“I think it goes to show that perseverance does make a difference, that we are here and that people cared enough,” McKendree Chapel Memorial Association President Mary Harriet Talbut said. “It’s been an ebb and flow of how the chapel has been in condition over time. It has deteriorated but people cared enough and brought back.”
Harriet Talbut said it’s great to see so many people out here inquiring about the church and enjoying the atmosphere.
"We're getting in touch with our roots but we're also getting inspired to go and look forward. What this can mean to remember your past but to go forward and bring people to Christ," Harriet Talbut added.
