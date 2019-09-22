Hundreds attend Out of the Darkness suicide walk in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 600 people came out to participate in the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Out of the Darkness walk in Cape Girardeau on Sunday, September 22..
Fifty-three teams came out to honor and remember their loved ones who were lost to suicide.
The event raised more than $25,000. This includes a booth for the children called 'Save a penny, save a life'.
Children 11 or under were able to donate change to help out. All together, $106.12 was raised.
Heartland News talked with people that lost their loved ones.
Shaina Canady said that she walked for her friend Ashley Hall who died by suicide earlier this year.
"I've been through a lot of rough patches and she was always there for me," Canady said. "So when I had a suicide attempt on my life, she was the one who saved me from my very dark path and she is the reason why I am here today."
Emily Greable said she came to honor and remember her fiancee and the father of her three children who passed in 2012.
"I want to make sure people know that they are not alone," Greable said. "Suicide is not taboo. It is something that we can speak of. It can make lighter of the situation seeing everyone here that you're not alone."
For more information or how you can support suicide prevention, visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention here.
