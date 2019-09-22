First Cape Anime Con brings in hundreds in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds came out to the 1st Annual Cape Anime Con that kicked off this weekend at the A.C. Brase Arena Building in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Cape Anime Con featured plenty of vendors including professional artists, events, cosplay, gaming, and dozens of tables of merchandise.
Heartland News talked with Skyler Howard who said she wanted to come to experience the atmosphere and join in cosplay.
"I think it's really cool and amazing," Howard said. "There's voice actors from your favorite anime show and it's just fun to meet them."
Howard said she wanted to meet with people of like minds.
"I always kind of wanted to go to this type of thing because I think it's really fascinating and you get to meet people who are like you and have the same interests," Howard added.
My Hero Academia and Attack on Titan voice actress Elizabeth Maxwell attended the event to meet and speak with her fans and the community there.
"It really gives a chance for us to have a more personal intimate interactions with the fans," Maxwell said. "To really take time and talk and have more of a one-on-one experiences. With some of the bigger conventions you have to shovel people through the line really quickly."
Other guests at the event include voice actor Jason Liebrecht, La Parfait Maid Cafe and Midway Traveling Bards.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.