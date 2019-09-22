First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

We’re in for one more summer-like day today, before a slow-moving cold front pushes through overnight and introduces some cooler and less humid weather for the upcoming work and school week. Ahead of the front, today is looking to be mainly dry, but warm, humid and rather windy. Lake wind advisories are in effect as SSW winds could gust to over 25 mph at times. Highs will be about 85 to 90 with dew points back near 70. By this evening an area of showers and a few thunderstorms will be moving in from the northwest and will translate across the region overnight. This system does not look as wet as it did a few days ago…so only scattered showers and storms are forecast. None the less, hopefully some areas that haven’t seen rainfall since August will pick up at least a bit of rainfall overnight. The severe storm threat should be decreasing as the system moves into our region.