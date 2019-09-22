Crews respond to ‘large’ water main break in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - City officials are warning of a large water main break in Carterville, Illinois that cannot be isolated.
The city posted an alert about the water main break around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22.
The break is located at the corner of east Grand and Walnut.
To repair the system, the city says it must be completely shut down.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Once a repair is made, Carterville water customers will be under a boil water order.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.