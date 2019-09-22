Cardinals can clinch playoff berth with win over the Cubs

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals can get to the a postseason with a victory over the Cubs on Sunday.
It would be first time the Cardinals will be in the playoffs since 2015.
There are six games left in the regular season for the Cardinals. Three against Arizona and ending the season with three games against the Cubs.
The Cubs are five games back and a loss would put them out of the running for the National League Central Divsion Championship.
