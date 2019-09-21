Man injured after being hit by vehicle in rural Calloway County, Ky.

CALLOWAY COUNT, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was injured after being hit by a vehicle on US Highway 341 in Calloway County, Kentucky on Friday, Sept 20.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, at around 8:47 p.m. deputies received a call about a person possibly being hit by a vehicle. The driver said he heard a loud boom and thought at first he had hit a mailbox.
His brake lights revealed that his passenger mirror has hit Beau Hester, of Puryear, Tenn. Puryear was unfamiliar with the road and didn’t have time to react.
Puryear complained of pain in his arm where he had been hit and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The injury is considered non-life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing.
